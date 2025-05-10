Angel City defender Savy King is "responsive" and receiving further medical attention at a hospital after collapsing in the second half of the NWSL team's 2-0 win over Utah Royals on Friday.

King went down in the 74th minute of the game and received attention from medical professionals on the pitch for about 10 minutes before she was substituted off for Megan Reid. The defender was then taken to a nearby hospital for further examination.

"Savy was transported by EMS to the hospital following a medical event on the field," Angel City said in a statement on Friday. "She is responsive and undergoing further evaluation. We thank everyone for their concern and support."

Angel City assistant coach Eleni Earnshaw, who was acting as the head coach while interim boss Sam Laity was serving a suspension, also added that the club's medical staff were with King at the hospital, as were members of the player's family. Earnshaw also commended King's teammates for their ability to respond when the player collapsed.

"I just gave a shoutout in our locker room to Meg Reid, [who] as you know, is a trained paramedic," Earnshaw said in her post-match press conference. "While Christen [Press] and her teammates were instrumental in getting the group together and making contact and just being with one another, Meg saw out of the corner of her eye that they were starting to move Savy onto a stretcher and reiterated to the group that that was a really good sign. She just stepped into paramedic mode and helped calm the group, which was massive. It was still scary, you still don't know how the team's going to respond after that. My ask was that we were together, we stayed communicative throughout the rest of the game, keep each other concentrated and that we give our energy to Savy."

Upon the conclusion of the match, players from both Angel City and the Utah Royals gathered in a circle at midfield. The group was led by the Royals' Alex Lorea, who played with King at Bay FC last season.

"It was one of the Utah players that suggested it, that we get together. Some people prayed, some people shared their energy. Just to show unity in that moment in support of Savy without knowing the update at that time," Earnshaw said. "It was obviously a scary situation to be in and, at that point, it was much bigger than football. Really grateful to the Utah player that did that, I can't remember off the top of my head who it was but really grateful for it."

There are currently no available specifics on King's condition or her timeline to return to the pitch.