In response to ongoing protests in Los Angeles in response to on-going enforcement raids on immigrant communities, Angel City FC players wore "Immigrant City" t-shirts on Saturday. Before their match against the North Carolina Courage, Angel City FC players sported the black shirt with white lettering on the front and with added messaging on the back in Spanish that read "Los Angeles is for everyone - Los Angeles es para todos."

The shirts are being sold, and net proceeds will go to Camino Immigration Services. The club issued 10,000 of the shirts and distributed them to supporters groups and fans ahead of the match at BMO Stadium, along with a card featuring a club statement.

"The fabric of this city is made of immigrants. Football does not exist without immigrants. This club does not exist without immigrants," read part of the statement.

"My mom's parents came here from China, and it wasn't easy for them," said Angel City defender Ali Riley. "They had to find a way to make a life here. My dad is first-generation American. Being from Los Angeles, everything we do, everything we play, everything we eat, this is a city of immigrants.

"Football, the game that we all love, we have it here because of immigrants. It's played the way it is because of immigrants. This club that is such a huge part of me wouldn't be here without immigrants."

The club is just outside of playoff position, in tenth place, with one game remaining before the regular season breaks for the summer window. The squad dropped a narrow 2-1 loss to North Carolina and will face league leaders Kansas City Current on Friday before the league pauses for the July international window.

"Yes, of course it has influenced us and affected us. There's been so many things this season that have affected us, but like I said before, we are all very proud to represent L.A.," Angel City captain Sarah Gorden said after the game.

"We wore our shirts for the walkout and we really wanted to stand with the community. I wish we could have given a little bit of love and joy to everyone tonight with a different result."

The Angel City demonstration was the first to take place on a match day. Elsewhere, Chicago Stars FC posted a social media message with resources and support of immigrants, and the NWSL Players Association issued a joint statement alongside the WNBA player's union. The NWSL has released no official league statement.

"Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. We know not every situation is simple. But offering compassion should never be up for debate," part of the statement read.