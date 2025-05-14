Angel City defender Savy King is recovering from surgery to correct a heart abnormality following a medical event during an NWSL game on Friday.

King collapsed in the 74th minute of Angel City's 2-0 win over the Utah Royals and received medical attention on the field for about 10 minutes before she was switched off. She was subsequently taken to a hospital and underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, with the club saying that "her prognosis is excellent."

"Savy King was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday morning after receiving immediate care at California Hospital Medical Center, following a medical incident during Friday night's Angel City FC match," the club said in a statement on Tuesday. "After thorough evaluation, doctors discovered a heart abnormality and Savy underwent successful surgery today to address it. She is now resting and recovering surrounded by her family, and her prognosis is excellent."

King's family also issued a statement expressing their gratitude for the medical staff that attended to the player, as well as her well-wishers.

"On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country," King's family said. "We are blessed to share that Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon. We want to thank the incredible Angel City medical staff and players who acted swiftly as well as the medical teams that have given her such exceptional care. We will never forget the kindness and care you've shown, our gratitude is endless. In moments like these, we're reminded of God's constant presence and protection. Thank you all for lifting Savy up in your prayers."

The medical event has forced new questions about the NWSL's protocols in such circumstances, since the game resumed after King's substitution. The league followed their policies and a return to play in these cases is not necessarily uncommon in the sport, but the league's competition rules allow for the postponement, delay or cancelation of a game in the case of a "serious incident, injury or fatality to a player, coach, official, team representative or spectator or other medical concern."

Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets argued after the game that play should not have resumed, while U.S. women's national team and Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman wrote on social media that "in no world should that game have continued."

The NWSL said Saturday that it "will review and determine if changes to that protocol need to be made."