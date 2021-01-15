Paris Saint-Germain travel to Angers SCO this weekend with two wins from Mauricio Pochettino's first three matches in charge of the French champions. The Argentine won his first piece of career silverware in Wednesday's 2-1 Trophee des Champions success over Olympique de Marseille and the gap on leaders Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 is already down to one point. However, on Friday Pochettino tested positive for COVID-19 meaning that the team will be led by assistants Assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino.

With OL likely to pick up points at home to FC Metz, PSG cannot afford to be caught out by an Angers side they have thumped 10-1 over their past two league meetings.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

Angers: Despite two wins and two losses from their last five matches, Angers are just three points from the European qualification positions. PSG ripped Stephane Moulin's men 6-1 last time out so the Scoistes will be motivated against their visitors. However, they generally struggle against Les Parisiens and Pochettino's positive impact will have them fearing another spanking.

PSG: With two wins from three, things are looking good for PSG and Pochettino in their early days together with the victories against Stade Brestois 29 and Marseille demonstrating that the players are buying into the South American's methods. With four relatively straightforward Championnat games to come before the next meeting with Marseille, the men from the capital need to keep stacking up the points to keep the pressure on Lyon.

Prediction

An easy enough win for PSG after a bit of early resistance from Angers. Pick: Angers 1-4 PSG.