Angry fans of English soccer team protest by throwing bags of potato chips

Charlton Athletic fans aren't happy with owner Roland Duchatelet, making their voices heard for a while now that they want him to sell the club. On Saturday, the latest protest took place, and it involved a soccer field littered with potato chips.

Saturday's match against Fleetwood Town in League One was delayed a minute due to the flying potato crisps, if you will. Take a look:

The team even tweeted about it:

1' Play is stopped at The Valley as bags of crisps are cleared from the pitch.#cafc 0 #ftfc 0 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 25, 2018

As BBC points out, Duchatelet took over the club in January of 2014 and agreed to sell the club in February, but that sale hasn't been finalized. Fans also once threw plastic pigs onto the field in 2016 as part of a protest as they are unhappy with how he is running the club. When he took over, the club was in the second tear of English soccer, the Championship. The team was relegated to League One in 2017 and couldn't get promoted last season.

Couldn't they just throw carrots or something though and not waste those chips?