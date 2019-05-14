Antoine Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid exit, and Barcelona could be his rumored transfer destination

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann announced on Tuesday through the team's social media account that he is leaving the club this summer during the transfer window. The French attacker met with the club officials this week before making the announcement. Griezmann, 28, became a star at the Spanish capital after a fine start to his career at Real Sociedad. Since 2014, he's been at Atletico and has scored 133 goals in 252 games for the club, winning three trophies.

The club posted a goodbye message from the player where he thanks the fans for the five years with the team.

.@AntoGriezmann ha comunicado al club que no seguirá como rojiblanco la próxima temporada. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

.@AntoGriezmann: "Han sido cinco años increíbles; muchas gracias por todo, os llevo en el corazón". pic.twitter.com/9XorY05u1T — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 14, 2019

"It's been an incredible five years here. Thanks for everything, from the bottom of my heart," Griezmann said.

It's unclear exactly where he'll play next season, but Barcelona has been widely speculated as a contender for his services. According to Fabrizio Romano of Sky, Sport, the Catalan club is ready to trigger his $140 million release clause

Barcelona are now ready to pay €125M release clause for Antoine Griezmann. Talks ongoing with the player about the contract (5 years). 🔵🔴 #Barça #Atleti #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2019

Don't count out the interest of teams like Manchester United, in need of a summer makeover, and Paris Saint-Germain if Neymar happens to leave, though that feels unlikely.

Griezmann's final game with Atletico, if he suits up for them ever again, is this Saturday at Levante, part of La Liga's final matchday -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free).