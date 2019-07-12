Antoine Griezmann joins Barcelona: La Liga giants announce the signing of former Atletico Madrid star

French superstar Antoine Griezmann has officially joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid after the Catalan club reportedly paid his €120 million release clause, which equates to just under $135 million. The club, which made the announcement on Friday, said the 28-year-old will sign a contract for the next five seasons through June 2024, and his contract will have a buyout of €800 million, which is nearly $900 million, making him pretty much untouchable.

According to L'Equipe on Thursday, Barcelona paid the release clause for the player at La Liga headquarters in Madrid. Griezmann's release clause dropped from $224 million to $134 million on July 1, which played a role in Barcelona waiting to get this deal done in order to save some money. Signing Griezmann would likely mean Barca's attack would be him, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi this season leading the charge in search of European glory.

Griezmann announced at the end of this past season that he was leaving Atletico after joining in 2014. The Real Sociedad youth product scored 133 goals in 157 games for Atleti, while also winning the 2018 World Cup with France.

Atletico released a statement last week, criticizing the player for negotiating a deal with Barcelona in March and failing to show up to training while still under contract. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will have their first meeting in La Liga on the weekend of Dec. 1.

Barcelona will begin its summer tour on July 23 with five games in three different continents in a span of 19 days where it will play Chelsea, Vissel Kobe, Arsenal and Napoli twice. It remains to be seen if and when Griezmann will be cleared to make his debut for the Blaugrana.