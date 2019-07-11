Antoine Griezmann transfer rumors: Barcelona expected to pay release clause on Friday for Atletico star

Barcelona's pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann looks to be progressing. According to Marca, the expectation is for Barca to be at La Liga headquarters on Friday to pay the release clause of 120 million euros, freeing up his move to the Camp Nou. There has been some delay on a move that was expected to materialize a bit earlier.

Griezmann announced his intention to move away from Atletico after this past season, with the expectation being that Barca would be his destination. Atletico released a statement last week, criticizing the player for negotiating a deal with Barcelona in March and failing to show up to training while still under contract, awaiting the move.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the delay in getting the deal done has been a product of various steps that still needed to be completed. Barcelona has said, despite some reports, it has nothing to do with requesting money from a credit institution to finance the move.

Per Atletico's statement, Griezmann's release clause dropped from 200 million euros to 120 million euros on July 1, which played a role in Barcelona waiting to get this deal done in order to save some money. Signing Griezmann would likely mean Barca's attack would be him, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi this season. The club is still reportedly in the mix for Neymar as well.

You can watch Barcelona in La Liga on fuboTV (Try for free).