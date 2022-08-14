LONDON -- Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte both saw red cards after the final whistle as a tempestuous London derby ended in rancor and rage at the final whistle. Both managers had been booked in the immediate aftermath of the first equalizer in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea before a post-match handshake lasted altogether too long for both managers, who squared up to each other once more at the final whistle.

Conte had reacted in exuberant fashion to both equalizers, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg driving low from outside the box on 68 minutes before Harry Kane rose to flick home a corner in the dying minutes of the match. Tuchel was hardly blameless either. When Reece James fired Chelsea into the lead for the second time he proceeded to sprint down the touchline in celebration, right past the Tottenham dugout.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave both managers a straight red at the final whistle, which would rule them out of their next game. The referee and his officials are likely to come under the spotlight for a string of other decisions as well. Tuchel's anger after the first goal had been at least part based on what Chelsea felt had been a foul by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Kai Havertz.

VAR official Mike Dean also opted not to give Cristian Romero a red card when replays showed he had been grasping Marc Cucurella's hair in the corner just before Kane's equalizer.