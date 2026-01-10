The 2025-26 Serie A season is in full swing in Italy. Napoli started the campaign as defending champions after winning the 2024-25 title, their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Juventus, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This week's Serie A slate features some interesting matchups, such as the game between Inter and Napoli on Sunday. Here's how to watch:

How Conte and Chivu became rivals

The huge Serie A game taking place this Sunday between Inter and Napoli is also a matchup between two managers with a buddying rivalry in Antonio Conte and Cristian Chivu. The two have had some off-the-pitch verbal exchanges this season, something that often happens when teams are battling for the title. However, the tension dates back to last season, when Chivu was in charge of Parma and Conte was on his way to winning his first Scudetto with Napoli.

In the penultimate game of the 2024-25 season Napoli were fighting to win the Serie A title while Parma were in the mix of the relegation battle. Before the final whistle of the 0-0 draw, Conte began showing his frustration at Parma's players and at Chivu's assistant, Antonio Gagliardi, who had previously worked under the Italian manager. The situation escalated and Conte was shown a red card. Chivu, who was not initially involved in the altercation, was also sent off as he tried to calm things down. This season, Chivu was appointed to become the new Inter coach, a club that was also coached by Conte from 2019 to 2021, winning one Serie A. After the 3–1 win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in October, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta spoke live on television, expressing the club's frustration over the penalty awarded to Napoli in the first half, which was converted by Kevin De Bruyne before he got injured. Conte once again showed his displeasure also after a cinematic verbal fight with Inter captain Lautaro Martinez on the pitch, saying, "If I were the Inter manager, I would not allow my president to speak like that." Chivu, however, consistently has cooled down any provocation from the Napoli coach over the season so far.

Sunday's game will be a key turning point of the season for both sides: If Inter win, they are clearly Serie A's favorite to win the Scudetto, but if Napoli will win they will be back in contention and also allow AC Milan back into the race. Despite a positive first year at the club, Chivu's side have shown some struggles against top teams in both Serie A and Champions League, suffering defeats to Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan in the first part of the season. Now it's time for them to show the rest of the league that they are the team to beat.

How to watch Inter vs. Napoli, odds

Date : Sunday, Jan. 11 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 11 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -270; Draw +340; Napoli +700

How to watch Serie A Matchday 20

All times U.S./Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Como vs. Bologna, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Pisa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Sassuolo, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 11

Lecce vs. Parma, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. AC Milan, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Jan. 12

Genoa vs. Cagliari, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Cremonese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)