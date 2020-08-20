Watch Now: Europa League Final Lookahead: Sevilla vs Inter Milan ( 1:23 )

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte evaded questions about his future at the club during a press conference on Thursday, just one day before his team is slated to face off against Sevilla in the Europa League final (on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access). Conte, who spoke through a translator, was asked about whether he believed Friday's match would be his last as Inter's coach.

"[O]ver the years, I've learned to take things one day at a time. And at this moment in time, I'm really trying to savor this opportunity," he said, according to the Associated Press. "That's what I've learned to do over the course of my career, to try and take things one day at a time to live in the moment, to think about the here and now and to try and experience it from every angle without any regrets."

Conte was critical of his current Italian club earlier this year. Following the final game of the Serie A season on Aug. 1, he told the press that Inter did not do enough to push back against criticism towards the team and himself. The club finished second in the league this season, just one point behind champions Juventus.

The Italian manager's legacy could take a huge on Friday, should his side defeat Sevilla for the Europa League title. It would be Conte's first European title as a manager. He won the Champions League as a player with Juventus as a player in 1996, and has racked up five domestic titles as a manager -- one with Bari in Serie B, three with Juventus in Serie A and one with Chelsea in the Premier League.