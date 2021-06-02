Antonio Conte is in "advanced talks" with Tottenham Hotspur about taking over as manager, per CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano. Conte parted ways with Inter Milan after their recent Serie A success

The Italian, who coached Chelsea to the 2016-17 Premier League and 2017-18 FA Cup titles, would have a long-term contract with a clear project, good salary, and the promise of new signings to rebuild the squad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conte, 51, is currently on holiday after his split with Inter and could also be joined by Fabio Paratici in London with the former Juventus Chief Footballing Officer the Premier League outfit's target as director of football.

The pair know each other from their Juve days and Spurs are waiting for a response from Paratici as they close on Conte's signature.

Although the former Italy boss was linked with Real Madrid, he was never close to landing the Santiago Bernabeu post that has now been filled by Carlo Ancelotti.