Antonio Conte will return as manager for Inter Milan in the 2020-21 season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian coach led the Nerazzurri to both their best Serie A points haul and first European final since 2010 in his debut season.

"The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club's project," Inter wrote in a statement on the club's website.

Even with his on-the-field success with his most recent club, questions began to arise over Conte's future at the club as the Europa League final against Sevilla approached. The player-turned-manager has been rather critical of Inter in recent months. The most notable outburst happened in the presser following a 2-0 win over Atalanta, where he went on a tirade claiming the club had not done enough to protect himself and his players from criticism.

But when asked about whether he thought the Europa League final would be his last match as Inter's manager, he just dodged the question, saying instead that he was just trying "to take things one day at a time" and "savor this opportunity."

Conte went into the match without a European trophy to his coaching resume, and left in the same state, with Sevilla defeating Inter 3-2 on Friday.