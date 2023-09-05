Brazil have cut Antony from their national team on Monday after revelations that allegations of domestic abuse from an ex-girlfriend have led to an investigation by Brazilian authorities.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made the decision with the Manchester United player reportedly being investigated by both the Sao Paulo Police as well as Greater Manchester Police.

According to UOL in Brazil, former partner Gabriela Cavallin has made the allegations against Antony which the CBF reacted to on Monday via an official statement.

"Due to the facts that became public this Monday involving Manchester United striker Antony, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian National Team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete is withdrawn from the Brazilian National Team," read the communique.

Antony himself has reacted via social media and denied the "false accusations" made against him but did recognize that his and Cavallin's relationship was "tumultuous."

"Out of respect for my fans, friends, and family I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of," wrote the former AFC Ajax man. "From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority.

"The police inquest is under cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make its content public. However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced, and more to be produced, show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

"My relationship with Ms. Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offenses from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. Every time, whether in testimony or in an interview, she presents a different version of the accusations.

"Thus, I come to deny the accusations made and inform that I remain at the full disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify what is needed. I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence."

Antony's current employers United have not yet commented publicly and Brazil will do without him for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against both Bolivia and Peru this month.