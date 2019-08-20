APOEL vs. Ajax updates: Live Champion's League game scores, results for Tuesday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the APOEL vs. Ajax soccer game
Ajax is set to face off against APOEL in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at GSP at 3 p.m. ET August 20th. The overall loser of the this round (based on aggregation) will be placed in the Europa League's group stage.
Last year, Ajax was a legit contender for the championship, making it all the way to the semi-finals but losing to Tottenham Hotspur on scores of 1-0 and 2-3. As for APOEL, they bowed out in the first qualifying round, losing to FK Suduva 1-3 and 1-0. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the playoff round but did not advance further.
Ajax is coming in off of a third-round victory over PAOK on an aggregate score of 5-4. APOEL is coming off of a 2-0 second-leg win over FK Qarabag.
Last year's results favor Ajax, but we'll see if that holds APOEL at bay. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
-
MLS awards new franchise to St. Louis
MLS commissioner Don Garber will be in St. Louis on Tuesday to announce the new franchise
-
Neymar rumors: Juve enters sweepstakes
Here's what to know about the latest transfer news surrounding the star
-
Man U 'disgusted' by racism toward Pogba
Harry Maguire also stood up for his new teammate
-
Premier League scores, takeaways
Here's what to know about the action from Matchday 2
-
Wolves' Neves scores stunner vs. United
The Portuguese star went top corner on David de Gea
-
Pogba misses PK in draw vs. Wolves
The Red Devils had a chance to move to two wins in two games, but blew late with a penalty...