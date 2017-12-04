Apparently not everyone in Argentina loves Lionel Messi as his statue gets torn down
The police don't know who did it and this one leaves us scratching our head
This past weekend, Lionel Messi's statute in Buenos Aires was destroyed after it was cut off at the ankles, according to TyC Sports. The statue for the country's best player was located at Costanera Sur, and it was left on the ground after being cut.
The report says local police don't know who is responsibly. But this isn't the first time it has happened this year. In January, the statue's arms and head were cut off.
Now, it doesn't make sense that any Argentine would want to destroy the statue of the its national figure, but some things nowadays are just hard to explain why.
