Argentina vs. Algeria odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

One of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup will kick off their tournament on Tuesday when Argentina take on Algeria in a Group J match. La Albiceleste, led by Lionel Messi, are the reigning world champions and sit No. 1 in the FIFA rankings, while Algeria are No. 28 and back at the World Cup for the first time since 2014. Argentina are -310 favorites to win the group, with Algeria at +750.

Kickoff is 9 p.m. ET at Kansas City Stadium. The latest Algeria vs. Argentina odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list La Albiceleste as -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Algeria at +650, and a draw at +350. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Over priced at -109 and the Under at -115. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Algeria picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Argentina vs. Algeria predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Argentina vs. Algeria and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Algeria vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Algeria 90-minute money line Argentina -240, Algeria +650, Draw +350 Argentina vs. Algeria over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. Algeria spread: Argentina -1.5 (+121) Argentina vs. Algeria picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Algeria streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. Algeria predictions

After examining Algeria vs. Argentina from every angle, Green is leaning toward Argentina winning to nil. La Albiceleste have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight games and have won seven straight, outscoring opponents 18-1 over that stretch. Algeria have looked sharp in friendlies, beating the Netherlands 1-0 and thumping Bolivia 4-0, but they have to get past a backline that has barely been breached in months. With Argentina's defense in this kind of form, Green isn't convinced Riyad Mahrez and company will find a way through.

"Argentina have been excellent at the back, and I think Algeria will really struggle to break them down here," Green told SportsLine. "Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez have settled in well at center-back, and Mahrez is fantastic, but it's hard to see him single-handedly getting past this Argentina defense for 90 minutes." See Green's best bets for Algeria vs. Argentina at SportsLine, and you can back Argentina to win in Algeria vs. Argentina at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Algeria picks

After studying Algeria vs. Argentina from every angle, Green has locked in another two best bets, including one pick that returns plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. Algeria? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Algeria, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.