Argentina vs. Austria odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 18-8 roll

Lionel Messi and Argentina will take the field again in the World Cup 2026 on Monday after the all-time great authored a hat trick in the opener. Argentina, No. 1 in FIFA rankings, will face 21st-ranked Austria in a 2026 World Cup Group J matchup, with both teams having three points. The Argentines defeated Algeria in their first contest, 3-0, with all goals via Messi, while the Austrians knocked off Jordan by a 3-1 score. With 16 World Cup goals, Messi is one away from having the outright all-time record, breaking a tie with Germany's Miroslav Klose. Messi is -105 as an anytime goal scorer and +290 as the first goal scorer.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium. The latest Argentina vs. Austria odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the Argentines as -230 favorites (risk $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Austria at +650, and a draw at +340. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Austria picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Argentina vs. Austria predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Austria vs. Argentina and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Austria vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Austria 90-minute money line Argentina -230, Austria +650, Draw +340 Argentina vs. Austria over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. Austria spread: Argentina -1.5 (+138) Argentina vs. Austria picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Austria streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. Austria predictions

After examining Austria vs. Argentina from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-110). Each squad eclipsed this line by themselves in their openers as both the Austrians and Argentines scored three goals apiece. Austria also allowed a goal to Jordan, who are the seventh-lowest ranked team by FIFA across the 48 in this tournament, so they'll have an enormous step up in competition versus No. 1 Argentina. Each of the last five World Cup matches for Argentina have gone over 2.5 goals as Green sees this trend continuing.

"The Austrians are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak, so they will be competitive ... Their key strength is in midfield, which features the likes of Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, and Xaver Schlager, but Argentina's Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and Rodrigo de Paul can go toe-to-toe with them," Green told SportsLine. See Green's best bets for Austria vs. Argentina at SportsLine, and you can back the Over in Austria vs. Argentina at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Austria picks

After studying Austria vs. Argentina from every angle, Green has locked in another two best bets, including a must-see Lionel Messi prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. Austria? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Austria, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.