Argentina vs. Cape Verde odds, prediction: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks by expert on 16-6 run

Argentina meet Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 on Friday. Cape Verde's players deserve a great deal of credit for reaching the knockout stage of this tournament. The Blue Sharks, led by goalkeeper Vozinha, drew 0-0 with Spain, 2-2 with Uruguay, and 0-0 with Saudi Arabia during the group stage. The players displayed remarkable resilience and courage in all three games, and now face the reigning world champions and a rampant Argentinian attack led by Lionel Messi.

Kickoff for Argentina vs. Cape Verde is at 6 p.m. ET in Miami. The latest Argentina vs. Cape Verde odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Argentina at -800 (risk $800 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cape Verde at +2200 and a draw at +700. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Argentina are -1800 to advance, with Cape Verde at +1220. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Cape Verde picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Argentina vs. Cape Verde predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 16-6 roll (+833.5) on his 2026 World Cup picks entering Friday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Argentina vs. Cape Verde and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Argentina vs. Cape Verde:

Argentina vs. Cape Verde 90-minute money line Argentina -800, Cape Verde +2200, Draw +700 Argentina vs. Cape Verde over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. Cape Verde to advance: Argentina -1800, Cape Verde +1220 Argentina vs. Cape Verde picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Cape Verde streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. Cape Verde predictions

After examining Argentina vs. Cape Verde from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-168). Argentina have been in devastating form throughout the group stage, finding the net eight times across three games, with all three of their matches going over the total. Messi alone has scored six goals in the tournament, and the Argentinian attack showed no signs of slowing down even while rotating players in their group stage closer against Jordan.

"Messi is operating at an elite level, and all three of Argentina's group stage games went over 2.5 total goals," Green told SportsLine "With him returning to the starting lineup in Miami, I expect the goals to flow." See Green's best bets for Argentina vs. Cape Verde at SportsLine, and you can bet Over 2.5 goals for Argentina vs. Cape Verde at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Cape Verde picks

After studying Argentina vs. Cape Verde from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including a plus-money play involving Messi. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what is the best bet for Argentina vs. Cape Verde? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Cape Verde, all from expert on a 16-6 roll on WC picks, and find out.