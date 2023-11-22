Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni hinted that he might step away from his role following the team's 1-0 win at Brazil in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Scaloni made a regularly scheduled appearance for a post-match press conference but made extended remarks about his future and then left the room without taking questions.

"I need to think a lot about what I want to do," he said. "It's not a goodbye or anything else. The bar is very high and it's complicated to continue … This national team needs a coach who has all the possible energy and who is well.

"I need to reflect a lot. It's difficult to continue. It's difficult to keep winning … The bar has been set very high."

Scaloni also said he will talk to the president of the Argentina Football Association, Chiqui Tapia, as well as the players because the team "needs a manager who has all the energy possible and that is well."

The manager also took a photo with his coaching staff in the Maracana once the Rio de Janeiro stadium had emptied out.

Scaloni, a former national team player, has enjoyed a successful five-year stint as Argentina's manager. He won the Copa America in 2021, the first time the team accomplished the feat since 1993, and then followed that up a year later with Argentina's first World Cup win since 1986 and third overall.

Argentina are expected to return to play in March, but matches have yet to be scheduled for that international break.