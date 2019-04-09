Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni out of hospital after getting hit by car during bike ride in Spain
The boss lives in Mallorca, Spain where the incident took place
Argentina's national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, was hit by a moving vehicle on Tuesday morning in Spain while out for a bike ride in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain, according to TyC Sports.
According to the report, a vehicle went in reverse without seeing him riding his bike and made contact with him. He suffered a facial injury and some undisclosed minor injuries but was released from the hospital later in the day. The Argentina national team and the trainer provided an update via Twitter: "Many thanks for the messages received, just a couple of stitches and I'm home! Thank you all."
That's quite the scary situation, but thankfully he seems like he'll be fine. Scaloni was named coach following the dismissal of Jorge Sampaoli following Argentina's poor showing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Though not named the permanent manager, he was confirmed as the coach for the 2019 Copa America this summer in Brazil. Scaloni helped convince Lionel Messi to return to the national team when it appeared as if he would retire from international play. Since taking over, he's called up young and up-and-coming players in search of changing the fortunes of a national team craving a title since 1993.
You can watch Argentina at the Copa America on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Porto UCL preview
The Reds got quite the draw but still face a formidable test
-
Man. City vs. Spurs UCL preview
The two Premier League clubs meet in the UCL quarters
-
Power Rankings: Blues can shake up table
The Blues slid back into third place with a win on Monday
-
Premier League scores, table
Chelsea did exactly what it needed to jump firmly into the top four
-
Costa could face suspension for comments
Costa might be facing a serious punishment
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV