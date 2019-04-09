Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni out of hospital after getting hit by car during bike ride in Spain

The boss lives in Mallorca, Spain where the incident took place

Argentina's national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, was hit by a moving vehicle on Tuesday morning in Spain while out for a bike ride in his hometown of Mallorca, Spain, according to TyC Sports.

According to the report, a vehicle went in reverse without seeing him riding his bike and made contact with him. He suffered a facial injury and some undisclosed minor injuries but was released from the hospital later in the day. The Argentina national team and the trainer provided an update via Twitter: "Many thanks for the messages received, just a couple of stitches and I'm home! Thank you all."

That's quite the scary situation, but thankfully he seems like he'll be fine. Scaloni was named coach following the dismissal of Jorge Sampaoli following Argentina's poor showing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Though not named the permanent manager, he was confirmed as the coach for the 2019 Copa America this summer in Brazil. Scaloni helped convince Lionel Messi to return to the national team when it appeared as if he would retire from international play. Since taking over, he's called up young and up-and-coming players in search of changing the fortunes of a national team craving a title since 1993.

