Paramount+ is your new home for the top soccer in Argentina with coverage of Liga Profesional de Futbol, Copa de la Liga Profesional, and, beginning in 2022, the Supercopa Argentina.

Soccer fans will be able to stream every club competition match live each season through 2024, with more than 400 matches available on Paramount+ this year alone. That means you'll get to watch storied Argentine clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Independiente, San Lorenzo, Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Lionel Messi's childhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

CBS Sports' coverage of the 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional begins this weekend. The Copa de la Liga Profesional group stage concludes on May 9, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final in a single-elimination knockout. The champion will book a ticket to the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Coverage will continue with the 2021 Liga Profesional de Futbol beginning in July after the conclusion of the 2021 Copa America, with additional details to be announced at a later date. 

Below you'll find the standings, schedule and start times for the remainder of the matches. 

Format

Twenty-six clubs are split into two groups in round robin play, meaning everyone in Group A will square off against each other. Ditto for Group B. That leaves us with 12 of the 13 matchdays covered. Each team will get one matchup against a team from its rival group. For example: River Plate in Group A played Boca Juniors in Group B on March 14.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage. The winner of the group will be paired against the fourth-placed team from the opposite group in the quarterfinals. The knockout stage is single elimination and the winner of the Copa de la Liga will book a ticket to the Copa Libertadores next season, South America's most prestigious competition.

Standings

Group A

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Colon6510+1116
2Estudiantes6321+611
3Central Cordoba6321+311
4Banfield6321+311
5Racing6321+211
6River Plate6312+710
7Rosario Central6222−28
8Aldosivi6213+17
9Godoy Cruz6213−67
10Argentinos Juniors6204−26
11Platense6123−45
12San Lorenzo6123−65
13Arsenal6015−121

Group B

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Velez Sarsfield6501015
2Independiente6402+712
3Defensa y Justicia6312+310
4Union6240+210
5Lanus6312010
6Boca Juniors6231+69
7Gimnasia y Esgrima6231+49
8Talleres6222−28
9Huracan513106
10Sarmiento6132−56
11Atletico Tucuman5113−24
12Newell's Old Boys6024−72
13Patronato6006−70

Schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Matchday 7
Friday, March 26

Saturday, March 27

Sunday, March 28

  • Talleres vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)  
  • Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield, 3:15 p.m. (Paramount+)  
  • River Plate vs. Racing, 5:30 p.m. (Paramount+)  
  • Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)  

Monday, March 29

  • Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)
  • Atletico Tucuman vs. Newell's Old Boys, 8:15 p.m. (Paramount+)  
  • Huracan vs. Gimnasia, 8:15 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 8 (Week of April 4)

Matchday 9 (Week of April 11)

Matchday 10 (Week of April 18)

Matchday 11 (Week of April 25)

Matchday 12 (Week of May 2)

Matchday 13 (Week of May 9)

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Final