Paramount+ is your new home for the top soccer in Argentina with coverage of Liga Profesional de Futbol, Copa de la Liga Profesional, and, beginning in 2022, the Supercopa Argentina.

Soccer fans will be able to stream every club competition match live each season through 2024, with more than 400 matches available on Paramount+ this year alone. That means you'll get to watch storied Argentine clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Independiente, San Lorenzo, Velez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Lionel Messi's childhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

CBS Sports' coverage of the 2021 Copa de la Liga Profesional begins this weekend. The Copa de la Liga Profesional group stage concludes on May 9, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and final in a single-elimination knockout. The champion will book a ticket to the group stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Coverage will continue with the 2021 Liga Profesional de Futbol beginning in July after the conclusion of the 2021 Copa America, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

Below you'll find the standings, schedule and start times for the remainder of the matches.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Format

Twenty-six clubs are split into two groups in round robin play, meaning everyone in Group A will square off against each other. Ditto for Group B. That leaves us with 12 of the 13 matchdays covered. Each team will get one matchup against a team from its rival group. For example: River Plate in Group A played Boca Juniors in Group B on March 14.

The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage. The winner of the group will be paired against the fourth-placed team from the opposite group in the quarterfinals. The knockout stage is single elimination and the winner of the Copa de la Liga will book a ticket to the Copa Libertadores next season, South America's most prestigious competition.

Standings

Group A

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1. Colon 9 6 2 1 +12 20 2. River Plate 9 4 3 2 +8 15 3. Estudiantes 9 4 3 2 +5 15 4. Racing 9 4 3 2 +1 15 5. San Lorenzo 9 4 2 3 0 14 6. Central Cordoba 9 3 4 2 +2 13 7. Banfield 9 3 4 2 +1 13 8. Rosario Central 9 3 3 3 −2 12 9. Argentinos Juniors 9 3 2 4 -1 11 10. Godoy Cruz 9 3 2 4 −5 11 11. Aldosivi 9 2 2 5 −2 8 12. Platense 9 2 2 5 −7 8 13. Arsenal 9 1 2 6 −12 5

Group B

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1. Velez Sarsfield 8 6 1 1 +3 19 2. Lanus 8 5 1 2 +4 16 3. Union 9 3 5 1 0 14 4. Boca Juniors 9 3 4 2 +6 13 5. Independiente 9 4 1 4 +4 13 6. Talleres 9 3 4 2 0 13 7. Defensa y Justicia

9 3 3 3 +2 12 8. Gimnasia

9 2 4 3 -1 10 9. Huracan 8 1 6 1 +0 9 10. Atletico Tucuman 8 2 3 3 -1 9 11. Sarmiento

8 1 4 3 -6 7 12. Patronato 9 2 0 7 -4 6 13. Newell's Old Boys 8 0 4 4 -7 4

Schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Matchday 7

Friday, March 26

Lanus 4, Patronato 2



Union 0, Sarmiento, 0

Saturday, March 27

Platense 1, Colon 3

Aldosivi 1, Banfield 1

Argentinos Juniors 3, Arsenal 2

Rosario Central 2, Central Cordoba 2



Sunday, March 28

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Defensa y Justicia 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

River Plate 0, Racing 0

Independiente 1, Boca Juniors 1

Monday, March 29

Estudiantes 0, San Lorenzo 2

Atletico Tucuman 2, Newell's Old Boys 2

Huracan 1, Gimnasia, 1

Matchday 8

Friday, April 2

Patronato 2, Aldosivi 0

San Lorenzo 2, Rosario Central 0

Central Cordoba 0, Platense 1

Saturday, April 3

Talleres 3, Independiente,1

Gimnasia 2, Lanus 4

Sarmiento 1, Atletico Tucuman 2

Boca Juniors 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Arsenal 0, River Plate 0

Sunday, April 4

Newell's Old Boys 2, Huracan 2



Colon 0, Argentinos Juniors 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Union 1

Racing 2, Godoy Cruz 4

Monday, April 5

Banfield 2, Estudiantes 2

Matchday 9 (Week of April 11)

Friday, April 9

Platense 2, San Lorenzo 4

Saturday, April 10

Estudiantes 1, Aldosivi 0



Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 2

Racing 1, Independiente 0

Sunday, April 11

Godoy Cruz 2, Arsenal 3

Argentinos Juniors 0, Central Cordoba 0

Patronato 4, Gimnasia 1



Rosario Central 3, Banfield 1



Union 1, Boca Juniors 0

River Plate 3, Colon 2

Monday, April 12

Huracan vs. Sarmiento, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)



Lanus vs. Newell's Old Boys, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:15 p.m. (Paramount+)

Matchday 10 (Week of April 18)

Aldosivi vs. Rosario Central, TBD (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. Racing, TBD (Paramount+)

Banfield vs. Platense, TBD (Paramount+)

Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, TBD (Paramount+)

Central Cordoba vs. River Plate, TBD (Paramount+)

Colon vs. Godoy Cruz, TBD (Paramount+)

Estudiantes vs. Gimnasia, TBD (Paramount+)

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, TBD (Paramount+)

Newell's Old Boys vs. Patronato, TBD (Paramount+)

San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos Juniors, TBD (Paramount+)

Sarmiento vs. Lanus, TBD (Paramount+)

Talleres vs. Union, TBD (Paramount+)

Velez Sarsfield vs. Huracan, TBD (Paramount+)

Matchday 11 (Week of April 25)

Argentinos Juniors vs. Banfield, TBD (Paramount+)

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, TBD (Paramount+)

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, TBD (Paramount+)

Defensa y Justicia vs. Arsenal, TBD (Paramount+)

Gimnasia vs. Newell's Old Boys, TBD (Paramount+)

Godoy Cruz vs. Central Cordoba, TBD (Paramount+)

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors, TBD (Paramount+)

Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield, TBD (Paramount+)

Patronato vs. Sarmiento, TBD (Paramount+)

Platense vs. Aldosivi, TBD (Paramount+)

Racing vs. Colon, TBD (Paramount+)

River Plate vs. San Lorenzo, TBD (Paramount+)

Union vs. Independiente, TBD (Paramount+)

Matchday 12 (Week of May 2)

Aldosivi vs. Argentinos Juniors, TBD (Paramount+)

Banfield vs. River Plate, TBD (Paramount+)

Boca Juniors vs. Lanus, TBD (Paramount+)

Rosario Central vs. Newell's Old Boys, TBD (Paramount+)

Central Cordoba vs. Racing, TBD (Paramount+)

Colon vs. Arsenal, TBD (Paramount+)

Defensa y Justicia vs. Union, TBD (Paramount+)

Estudiantes vs. Platense, TBD (Paramount+)

Independiente vs. Atletico Tucuman, TBD (Paramount+)

San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, TBD (Paramount+)

Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia, TBD (Paramount+)

Talleres vs. Huracan, TBD (Paramount+)

Velez Sarsfield vs. Patronato, TBD (Paramount+)

Matchday 13 (Week of May 9)

Argentinos Juniors vs. Estudiantes, TBD (Paramount+)

Arsenal vs. Central Cordoba, TBD (Paramount+)

Atletico Tucuman vs. Defensa y Justicia, TBD (Paramount+)

Colon vs. Union, TBD (Paramount+)

Gimnasia vs. Velez Sarsfield, TBD (Paramount+)

Godoy Cruz vs. Banfield, TBD (Paramount+)

Huracan vs. Independiente, TBD (Paramount+)

Lanus vs. Talleres, TBD (Paramount+)

Newell's Old Boys vs. Sarmiento, TBD (Paramount+)

Patronato vs. Boca Juniors, TBD (Paramount+)

Platense vs. Rosario Central, TBD (Paramount+)

Racing vs. San Lorenzo, TBD (Paramount+)

River Plate vs. Aldosivi, TBD (Paramount+)

Quarterfinals

1A vs. 4B, TBD (Paramount+)

1B vs. 4A, TBD (Paramount+)

2A vs. 3B, TBD (Paramount+)

2B vs. 3A, TBD (Paramount+)

Semifinals

1A/4B winner vs. 2A/3B winner, TBD (Paramount+)

1B/4A winner vs. 2B/3A winner, TBD (Paramount+)

Final