Argentina vs. Egypt odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks from expert on 18-7 roll

Lionel Messi will look to continue his scoring dominance when he leads defending champion Argentina against Egypt in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Messi already has seven goals in four World Cup matches, and he's the second favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook at +165 to win the Golden Boot. The Argentinians are looking to win their fourth-ever World Cup and reached the quarterfinals for the 11th time. Egypt, meanwhile, have reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1934 and are playing in just their fourth World Cup competition.

Kickoff for Argentina vs. Egypt is at noon ET in Atlanta. The latest Argentina vs. Egypt odds from FanDuel list Argentina at -310 (bet $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Egypt at +1000 and a draw at +380. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Argentina are -800 to advance, with Egypt at +540. Messi is -145 as an anytime goal scorer in this match.

Before locking in any Argentina vs. Egypt picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Argentina vs. Egypt predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a an 18-7 roll (+908) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Argentina vs. Egypt and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Argentina vs. Egypt:

Argentina vs. Egypt 90-minute money line Argentina -310, Egypt +1000, Draw +380 Argentina vs. Egypt over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. Egypt to advance: Argentina -800, Egypt +540 Argentina vs. Egypt picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Egypt streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. Egypt predictions

After examining Argentina vs. Egypt from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-105). Argentina have been explosive so far in the competition, outscoring their opponents 11-3. They are also on an 11-match winning streak, scoring no fewer than two goals in 10 of those matches during that stretch.

Egypt have allowed one goal in each of their four World Cup matches, but face a different challenge this time around. "Captain Lionel Messi has scored seven goals in four games at this tournament, and it will be difficult for the Egyptian defense to contain him," Green said. See Green's best bets for Argentina vs. Egypt at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Argentina vs. Egypt at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Egypt picks

After studying Argentina vs. Egypt from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets, including one plus-money play. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Egypt vs. Argentina? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Egypt, all from expert on an 18-7 roll on WC picks, and find out.