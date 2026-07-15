Argentina vs. England odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup semifinal picks from expert on 19-8 roll

Global powerhouses meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals as Argentina take on England on Wednesday. The English, behind Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, defeated fellow Europeans, Norway, 2-1 in the quarterfinals, while Lionel Messi and Argentina needed extra time to knock off Switzerland, 3-1, to reach the semis. As the defending World Cup champions, the Argentines are aiming for their fourth overall title at this tournament, while England are hoping to break a 60-year drought as their lone World Cup championship came in 1966. The winner advances to face Spain in the World Cup final.

Kickoff for England vs. Argentina is at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Stadium.The latest Argentina vs. England odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the English at +165 (bet $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line, with Argentina at +200 and a draw at +190. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. England are -132 to advance, with Argentina at +116. Before locking in any England vs. Argentina picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Argentina vs. England predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a a 19-8 roll (+898.5) on his World Cup picks. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Green has studied Argentina vs. England and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for England vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. England 90-minute money line England +165, Argentina +200, Draw +190 Argentina vs. England over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. England to advance: England -132, Argentina +116 Argentina vs. England picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. England streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. Argentina predictions

After examining Argentina vs. England from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+148). Five of the last seven meetings between these nations have gone over 2.5 combined goals. In this tournament, each of the three knockout matches for both teams went over 2.5 goals. England's averaged 3.7 total goals over their last three contests, while Argentina's averaged 4.7 combined goals over their last four, and the Argentines have scored more than 2.5 goals, alone, over their last four matches.

"Both of these teams struggle to defend. Cristian Romero is error-prone, and Lisandro Martínez is weak in the air, so they will find it difficult to contain Bellingham and Harry Kane," Green told SportsLine. "England's defense is also leaking goals, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been a little shaky at this tournament, so Argentina should also find the back of the net." See Green's best bets for England vs. Argentina at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Argentina vs. England at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. England picks

After studying England vs. Argentina from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including one that returns nearly +200. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. England? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Argentina, all from expert on a 19-8 roll on WC picks, and find out.