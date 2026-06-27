Argentina vs. Jordan odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 18-8 roll

Argentina will take the field Saturday in what amounts to a tune-up against Jordan as Group J play concludes in the 2026 World Cup. Argentina have clinched the top spot in the group and are set to play Cape Verde on July 3 in the Rounds of 32, while Jordan have been eliminated. Lionel Messi, the all-time leader in World Cup goals, leads the Golden Boot race with five goals, and manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that he will come off the bench in the second half as Argentina use a heavy rotation.

Kickoff is 10 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium. The latest Argentina vs. Jordan odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Argentina as the -800 favorites (risk $800 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Jordan at +11800, and a draw at +800. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Jordan picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Argentina vs. Jordan predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He also enters Saturday on a 9-5 roll on World Cup picks (+382). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Argentina vs. Jordan and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Jordan vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Jordan 90-minute money line Argentina -800, Jordan +1800, Draw +800 Argentina vs. Jordan over/under: 3.5 goals Argentina vs. Jordan spread: Argentina -1.5 (-250) Argentina vs. Jordan picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Jordan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. Jordan predictions

After examining Jordan vs. Argentina from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (+128). Argentina will likely need to do most of the heavy lifting to get this game past the total, but Jordan have scored in each match thus far, so they certainly could contribute as well Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals in the World Cup thus far. With him coming off the bench, it'll likely come down to how much firepower the Argentinians are able to show without him.

Green believes it will be enough to post a big number against a suspect Jordan defense. "Jordan's defense has been their Achilles heel at the 2026 World Cup," Green told SportsLine. "They scored in both group stage games, but they looked shaky at the back in their 3-1 defeat to Austria and their 2-1 loss against Algeria. That doesn't bode well for this showdown with Argentina. La Albiceleste have won their last nine games, a run stretching back to October 2025, and they're surging with confidence right now."

See Green's best bets for Argentina vs. Jordan at SportsLine, and you can back the Over 3.5 in Jordan vs. Argentina at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Jordan picks

After studying Jordan vs. Argentina from every angle, Green has locked in another three best bets, including a must-see goal scorer prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. Jordan? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Jordan, all from expert on a 9-5 roll on WC picks, and find out.