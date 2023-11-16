Atop the table as one of only two undefeated teams in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, Argentina will face a tough test in a resurgent Uruguay side on Thursday. Under the leadership of Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay have become one of the surprises of qualifying and also have recalled the in-form Luis Suarez to the side which could set up quite the clash with Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Dealing with injuries during the end of the season, Messi missed multiple matches prior to Inter Miami missing the playoffs but he did feature in Inter Miami's 2-1 loss to New York City FC to celebrate his eighth Ballon d'Or which was a chance to regain fitness before getting into World Cup qualifying. Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about Messi's fitness ahead of the match, confirming he's ready to go.

"Messi is fine, he is doing well," Scaloni said in Thursday's news conference. "Beyond the fact that he played a game in the last 25 days, he has been training normally, he is in good condition and he is fine."

Considering the state of Messi's fatigue causing him to miss six of Miami's last nine matches in all competitions, this is good to hear from Scaloni as Messi is obviously an important part of the Argentina squad. They're entering the moment of savoring the time that they have with the 36-year-old because by the 2026 World Cup, he will be 39 so who knows what his next few years will hold.

Messi's Argentina enter the match with Uruguay as the heavy favorites with the game taking place at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera.

How to watch and odds