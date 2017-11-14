Argentina vs. Nigeria live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online
Argentina is coming off a win over Russia
Argentina and Nigeria meet in Russia on Tuesday in an international friendly, just days after Argentina beat the Russians 1-0. Jorge Sampaoli continues to try out new players in his squad and is expected to give at least an hour to young Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavon, who helped create the winning goal against the Russians.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Argentines find some more momentum in attack, put a couple away in the first half and take the win. Argentina 3, Nigeria 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Italy ouster signals end of Buffon era
The elimination likely signals the end of Gianluigi Buffon's international career
-
WATCH: Sweden's wild WCQ celebration
The players invaded the desk on the field after clinching a ticket to Russia
-
Pulisic: USA will be at 2022 World Cup
The young American star isn't happy with how things have gone lately
-
Report: MLS to pick two cities in Dec.
An expansion announcement is expected to come in December
-
How to watch Brazil vs. England
It's a big test for the English
-
How to watch USA vs. Portugal
A youthful USA takes the pitch against Ronaldo-less Portugual
Add a Comment