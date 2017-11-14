Argentina vs. Nigeria live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online

Argentina and Nigeria meet in Russia on Tuesday in an international friendly, just days after Argentina beat the Russians 1-0. Jorge Sampaoli continues to try out new players in his squad and is expected to give at least an hour to young Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavon, who helped create the winning goal against the Russians.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

Prediction

The Argentines find some more momentum in attack, put a couple away in the first half and take the win. Argentina 3, Nigeria 0.