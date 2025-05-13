Argentina's minister of national security Patricia Bullrich sent a list to the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires on Monday that included the names of more than 15,000 violent soccer fans who will be banned from attending this summer's Club World Cup.

"The list includes more than 15,000 people who will be banned from stadiums," Bullrich said, per Reuters. "For us, this is extremely important because no violent person who has committed any crime in Argentine stadiums will be able to attend this sporting event."

The list of names was created through the "Tribuna Segura" program, which detects people who have been banned from stadiums in Argentina.

"Since the beginning of this government, 'Tribuna Segura' has monitored more than four million people in 1,328 matches," Bullrich, who has been in her current role since 2023, when Javier Milei became the president of Argentina, said. "We have detected 1,166 people with arrest warrants and have issued more than 40 administrative resolutions restricting entry to stadiums."

The Club World Cup, which will take place in the U.S. from June 14 to July 13, will have two teams from Argentina taking part – Boca Juniors and River Plate. Boca Juniors were placed into Group C and will take on Germany's Bayern Munich, Portugal's Benfica and New Zealand's Auckland City in the group stage. River Plate, meanwhile, are in Group F and will play Italy's Inter, Mexico's Monterrey and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the group stage.