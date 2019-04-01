Argentina soccer fan digs up grandfather's skull to celebrate championship in streets of Buenos Aires

Thanks to this die-hard Racing Club fan, we might have witnessed the weirdest championship celebration

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, fans of soccer teams have many spots to celebrate important victories, especially winning trophies. But they often venture to the city center to El Obelisco, similar to the Washington Monument, just much smaller. There you will see flags, hear singing and see a celebration that is like nothing else. 

And that's where Racing fan Gabriel was on Sunday night ... with a special guest. You see, Gabriel seems to do things a bit differently. After his team clinched the Superliga title on Sunday with a 1-1 draw with Tigre, he was seen holding something quite peculiar. Speaking to TNT Sports Latin America, Gabriel said he dug up his dead grandfather's skull to celebrate the title. Below you'll see him conducting an interview while holding the skull:

Well, that isn't something you see ... well, ever. Gabriel went on to say that his grandpa would have been proud. I think he meant proud of the team winning and not the fact that his grandson decided, at night, to go into a graveyard and dig up his skull before transporting it to the city enter and holding it for all to see. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

