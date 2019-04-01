Argentina soccer fan digs up grandfather's skull to celebrate championship in streets of Buenos Aires

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, fans of soccer teams have many spots to celebrate important victories, especially winning trophies. But they often venture to the city center to El Obelisco, similar to the Washington Monument, just much smaller. There you will see flags, hear singing and see a celebration that is like nothing else.

And that's where Racing fan Gabriel was on Sunday night ... with a special guest. You see, Gabriel seems to do things a bit differently. After his team clinched the Superliga title on Sunday with a 1-1 draw with Tigre, he was seen holding something quite peculiar. Speaking to TNT Sports Latin America, Gabriel said he dug up his dead grandfather's skull to celebrate the title. Below you'll see him conducting an interview while holding the skull:

#TNTSports | ¡¡Nadie se quiso quedar afuera de la fiesta de Racing!! 😳 @nico_latini nos cuenta la historia del día en #LaFechaTNT 👇 ¡NO LO VAS A PODER CREER! 💀 pic.twitter.com/wOVlm7JQLv — TNT Sports LA (@TNTSportsLA) April 1, 2019

Only in Argentina... Racing fan Gabriel Aranda brings the skull of his grandfather along so he "can celebrate Racing winning the league too" 🇦🇷https://t.co/UzMNJesvHS pic.twitter.com/HRaII7f9aK — Paul Reidy (@paulreidy67) April 1, 2019

Well, that isn't something you see ... well, ever. Gabriel went on to say that his grandpa would have been proud. I think he meant proud of the team winning and not the fact that his grandson decided, at night, to go into a graveyard and dig up his skull before transporting it to the city enter and holding it for all to see.