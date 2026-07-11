Argentina vs. Switzerland odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup quarterfinal picks from expert on 19-7 roll

Argentina needed a remarkable late comeback to beat Egypt in the World Cup Round of 16, but they are still alive in the tournament and face Switzerland in a quarterfinal in Kansas City on Saturday in. the World Cup 2026. Lionel Messi now has eight goals in five games and sits atop the Golden Boot standings, making him the biggest threat in this quarterfinal. He's +100 as an anytime goal scorer and +270 to be the first goal scorer at FanDuel Sportsbook. Switzerland have been methodical, winning their group before edging Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 and advancing past Colombia on penalties in the Round of 16.

Kickoff for Argentina vs. Switzerland is at 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City. The latest Argentina vs. Switzerland odds from FanDuel list Argentina at -145 (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Switzerland at +500 and a draw at +240. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Under favored at -164. Argentina are -325 to advance, with Switzerland at +250. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Switzerland picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Argentina vs. Switzerland predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a a 19-7 roll (+1008) on his World Cup picks. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Green has studied Argentina vs. Switzerland and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Argentina vs. Switzerland:

Argentina vs. Switzerland 90-minute money line Argentina -145, Switzerland +500, Draw +240 Argentina vs. Switzerland over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. Switzerland to advance: Argentina -325, Switzerland +250 Argentina vs. Switzerland picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Switzerland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. Switzerland predictions

After examining Argentina vs. Switzerland from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+134). Argentina's knockout stage has been defined by high-scoring drama. They conceded in both of their knockout games and played out a 3-2 thriller against Egypt after coming from 2-0 down. Switzerland have the attacking quality to exploit Argentina's porous defense, with Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye and Rubén Vargas capable of causing damage.

"Argentina's knockout stage has been defined by high-scoring drama, and their defense has conceded in both knockout games," Green told SportsLine. "Switzerland have the attacking quality to exploit those vulnerabilities, with Embolo, Ndoye, and Vargas all capable of causing problems. With Messi delivering at the other end, both teams are likely to find the net in this quarterfinal." Green said. See Green's best bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Argentina vs. Switzerland at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Switzerland picks

After studying Argentina vs. Switzerland from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in three best bets, including a must-see Messi prop. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland, all from expert on a 19-7 roll on WC picks, and find out.