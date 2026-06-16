Argentina vs. Algeria odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Tuesday

The reigning World Cup champions take the field on Tuesday when Argentina take on Algeria at 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City. This will all but surely be the final World Cup for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who will once again lead La Albiceleste into battle. Group H is there for the taking for the Argentines, but Algeria are far from an easy opponent, especially with Riyad Mahrez still prowling the forward lines.

The Argentina vs. Algeria odds from FanDuel list Argentina as -270 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Algeria are +850 underdogs and a draw is priced at +360. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if you wager $5 for seven days.

You can also find Argentina vs. Algeria picks from experts like SportsLine's Jon Eimer, who is 12-5-9 in his last 19 World Cup picks. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Argentina vs. Algeria betting odds

Argentina vs. Algeria money line: Argentina -270, Draw +360, Algeria +850 Argentina vs. Algeria over/under: 2.5 goals Bet Argentina vs. Algeria on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Argentina vs. Algeria betting preview

Just how much more does Messi have in the tank? That's the big question facing Argentina as it tries to defend its World Cup title. The legendary forward has posted dazzling numbers for Inter Miami since the 2022 tournament, but with all due respect to the defenses in MLS, he hasn't exactly been facing the best teams in Europe. Now 38, it's possible Messi may need to rely more on other attackers like Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. If those names sound familiar, it's because Argentina has returned essentially the same squad that won the Cup in 2022, with a notable addition being Como's Nico Paz. The team was good enough to win four years ago but is now four years older, with a talismanic star in Messi now at the tail end of his career. Is Father Time around the corner?

Speaking of Father Time, Mahrez is now 35. Now plying his trade for Al-Ahli in the Saudi league, Mahrez remains the heart and soul of the Algerian team. The offensive burden is not entirely on him, with Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura working either in the middle as a striker or on the left wing. Other notable faces in the side include Manchester City's Rayan Aït-Nouri and Marseille's Amine Gouri.

Argentina may not make it back to the final, but they're rightful heavy favorites here.

Argentina vs. Algeria picks, prediction

Over 2.5 goals

Eimer likes the Over for this game. He says Algeria is a respectable team, but the overwhelming talent in the Argentine side should shine through. "They are more than capable of scoring three goals by themselves," he notes, between the holdovers from 2022's team and the addition of Nico Paz.

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer

Messi is of course the face of the team, but Julian Alvarez may wind up being the biggest offensive force for the Argentines at this World Cup. The Atletico Madrid star has been the subject of some rather spicy transfer links to bigger clubs in Spain, and for good reason. With Messi perhaps not having quite as much speed in his legs anymore, Alvarez could emerge as the team's goalscoring centerpiece.