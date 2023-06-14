The reigning World Cup champions will take the field in an international friendly on Thursday when Argentina battles Australia on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. These two teams squared off in Qatar, with Argentina securing a thrilling 2-1 victory in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi scored the opener in that match, and he's expected to captain Argentina on Thursday.

Argentina are the -580 favorites in the latest Argentina vs. Australia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Socceroos are +1400 underdogs. A draw returns +480 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Kickoff from Beijing Workers' Sports Complex in Beijing, China, is at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday. You can stream Argentina vs. Australia on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

What you need to know about Argentina

Argentina enters Thursday's match full of confidence after winning the World Cup last December. La Albiceleste has played in two games since hoisting the trophy in Qatar, beating Panama 2-0 on March 23 followed by a 7-0 thrashing of Curacao on March 28.

Messi scored a hat trick in the victory over Curacao, continuing his impressive form for Argentina. During the 2022 World Cup, Messi recorded seven goals and three assists in seven matches. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finished with 16 goals and 16 assists for PSG in Ligue 1 this season. Stream the match here.

What you need to know about Australia

Australia made a surprising run at the 2022 World Cup, finishing in second in Group D behind France. The Socceroos have played two games since being ousted by Argentina in Qatar. They secured a 3-1 victory over Ecuador on March 24 before suffering a 2-1 setback against Ecuador four days later.

Australia's current 23-man side features 12 players who were part of the Socceroos' impressive run in Qatar. A player who missed out on the 2022 World Cup is striker Brandon Borrello. However, Borrello has been effective for the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia's A-League, recording 13 goals and five assists in 27 matches. He scored his first goal for Australia in a 2-1 friendly loss against Ecuador. Stream the match here.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is Argentina (-1.5) at -165 odds. "Argentina features a plethora of explosive scoring threats, and they've recorded a shutout in each of their last two games. Australia, meanwhile, features an inexperienced lineup, which doesn't bode well against the reigning World Cup champions."

