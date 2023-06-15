FIFA 2022 World Cup winners Argentina are in action this June with two friendlies which you can watch exclusively on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Fresh from announcing his move to Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and his international teammates will be taking on Australia and Indonesia before most of them head off on holiday after long seasons in Europe which included the Qatar success itself. The Albiceleste are in Beijing on Thursday to face the Socceroos before next Monday's trip to Jakarta for their clash with Indonesia. And stick around before and after the match both days for pre and postgame coverage from our Morning Footy crew.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the matches and more:

Who to watch

Argentina: All eyes will be on Messi after he decided that the next part of his stories career will play out in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami. These might not be competitive games, but they are still valuable as Lionel Scaloni's men work towards defending their Copa American crown in 2024. There are other star names like Angel Di Maria, Aston Villa's Emi Martinez and Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, but Messi is by far and away the main attraction when it comes to the Albiceleste in action.

Australia: Thursday, June 15

These two met in the round of 16 at the most recent World Cup so the Socceroos formed part of the Argentine path to glory in Qatar. Arguably the tougher of these two games, Graham Arnold's men will look to run the world champions as close as they did in their 2-1 defeat back in December -- if not closer.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 15 | Time: 8 a.m. ET

Thursday, June 15 | 8 a.m. ET Location: Workers' Stadium -- Beijing, China

Workers' Stadium -- Beijing, China TV and live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: City -667; Draw: +550; Inter +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Indonesia: Monday, June 19

Indonesia: Led by former South Korea coach Shin Tae Yong, Garuda Team are working on their global reputation and trying to build themselves into a competitive Asian power. A relatively young and domestic-base group with a few naturalized and Europe-based players will be looking to make life tough for the world champions and secure an encouraging result and performance to build upon.

How to watch and odds