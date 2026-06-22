Argentina vs. Austria live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

In what might prove to be a fascinating clash of styles at the World Cup, Argentina meet Austria in a battle for supremacy in Group J. Both sides come into the match after scoring three in convincing wins and yet the questions are more pronounced for the holders than they are for the Europeans ahead of the meeting in Arlington.

That is, of course, a matter of expectations. To have a successful World Cup, Austria don't need to prove that they can down contenders. Ralf Rangnick's side can still achieve a great deal whatever the outcome against Lionel Messi and company. One wonders, however, if weaknesses might be highlighted for Argentina against Monday's opponents.

Austria press. And then they press some more. According to FIFA's tracking data at the tournament so far, Rangnick's men were counter-pressing for 16% of the time when they were without the ball in their 3-1 win over Jordan. Another eight percent of their out-of-possession time was given over to high pressing, a further three percent to their mid press. In each of those metrics, Austrian pressing is at least double that of Argentina. To great success, Lionel Scaloni has constructed a side in the image of its best player. Like Lionel Messi, Argentina are composed on the ball and tend not to worry too much about chasing after it when they don't have it. It will come to them.

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Those are characteristics that are not just designed by Argentina but reflect how other teams choose to play against them. The natural inclination of many of their opponents is to sit off, to back themselves to plug the gaps before Messi spots them. It tends not to work, as Algeria discovered when they allowed 44% of Argentine possession to be unopposed build-up. It is hard to believe Austria will do the same.

As such, this might be a game decided not by Messi and his running mates in attack but those deeper in the pitch. Can Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero maintain their possession on the ball? Do Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo de Paul have the energy and strength to carry through pressure or pick a pass? If the answer to that is yes, then Argentina are in business. They'll find Messi in space with runners ahead of him and the game going at a mile a minute. No one is better placed to exploit those circumstances.

If this game goes Austria's way though, then a template is set, the sort that even relatively lesser opponents like Canada or the USMNT might back themselves to exploit should the draw put them on a path with the holders. This then promises to be an intriguing game not just for the stakes it sets at the top of Group J, its winner going a long way to locking down top spot, but for what it might mean for a major contender in the weeks to come.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, June 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlinton, Texas

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Argentina -175; Draw +280; Austria +480

Argentina vs. Austria predicted starting lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada; Lautaro Martinez

Austria: Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, Phillip Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillip Mwene; Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Siewald; Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer; Sasa Kalajdzic

Keep up with the World Cup standings here!

Argentina vs. Austria pick, prediction

This should be an entertaining affair, one where Austria show no fear against a team with far more star power than theirs. It could very easily prove to be the case that their system triumphs over the individualism of the Argentines but when that individualism contains Messi, it always makes sense to back the superstar. Pick: Argentina 3, Austria 2

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

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