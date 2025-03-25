Argentina will host Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday in a key game for 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Albiceleste won the 2022 World Cup and are set to defend their title next year and they can officially clinch qualification against the historical rivals. Argentina are sitting at the top of the group with 28 points after 13 games while Brazil are currently third with 21 points. In South America each of the ten national teams play every other team home and away. With FIFA expanding the World Cup to 48 teams, CONMEBOL has been allocated six spots, and the 7th-placed team advances to the inter-confederation playoffs for a possible additional spot.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni continued to praise his team's effort in the 1-0 win at Uruguay, done without star Lionel Messi, who is off the roster and recovering from an injury. He also spoke about what Brazilian star Raphinha said before the game. The FC Barcelona winger said that he's going to score a goal. "We're going to give them a thrashing on the field, and, if necessary, off it too."

Scaloni seemed quite disappointed about Raphinha's words: "An Argentina-Brazil match is an important game, but it remains just a football match. It shouldn't go beyond that. I remember the image of Messi with Neymar after the 2021 Copa America final, both of them sitting on the steps of the Maracana. And that's the image that should stay with us of our rivalry. The best in the world, and probably the second best together at that time, being friends. We both want to win and will be lions on the field, but friends off it. We all have a Brazilian friend, I know a ton of them, it shouldn't go beyond that."

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Mar. 25 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Mar. 25 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha -- Buenos Aires, Argentina Live stream: Vix

Vix Odds: Argentina +120; Draw +205; Brazil +255

Why isn't Messi available?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was not called up to the Argentina national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to a minor injury as he suffered a low-grade adductor muscle injury during Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on March 16. Scaloni initially named him in the provisional 33-player squad on March 2 before the national team manager decided to exclude him to avoid further injuries.

Last meeting

The two teams have met 109 times in their history, with Argentina winning 41 matches and Brazil 45, while only 23 games ended with a draw. In the last matchup, which happened on November 2023 for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Nicolas Otamendi's goal gave the guests the victory. Scaloni's side managed to win their third game in the last five meetings, which also included the 2021 Copa America final.

Predicted lineups

Possible Argentina XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister; Simeone, Fernandez, Almada; Alvarez.

Possible Brazil XI: Bento; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Ortiz, Arana; Joelinton, Andre, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius; Pedro.

Prediction

Argentina are currently leading the 2026 World Cup qualifiers table and a win against Brazil can potentially secure them a spot in the World Cup. Pick: Argentina 1, Brazil 1.