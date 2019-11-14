Argentina vs. Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, international friendly match prediction, pick, watch online

Another chapter in one of the top rivalries in international soccer will be written on Friday when reigning Copa America champs Brazil take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia. It's a match loaded with each nation's top talent with Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and Real Madrid's rising star Rodrygo all on the squad.

It is the first meeting between the two since this summer Copa America semifinal, which Brazil won at home 2-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Argentina vs. Brazil

Date : Friday, Nov. 15



: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : King Saud University Stadium (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)



: King Saud University Stadium (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina +205 | Brazil +135 | Draw +230

Storylines

Argentina: Slowly but surely, there have been some improvements in this team. Lionel Scaloni continues to give young guys chances to impress and it's been refreshing for a fan base looking to move back its recent generation of players that failed to deliver a trophy. With Lionel Messi, they'll always have a chance but who can take over that No. 9 role and be the man there? Recent matches indicate that may just be Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

Brazil: No Neymar, but that's not a bad thing because it's a friendly and they can give minutes to some young players. Rodrygo is one to watch after his hat trick for Real against Galatasaray earlier in the month in the Champions League. This is just one of those games to see what young players can prove their worth and player their way into Tite's plans for the beginning of World Cup qualifying next year.

Prediction

A draw with a lot of chances and some dazzling skill on display.

Pick: Brazil 1, Argentina 1