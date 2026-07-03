Argentina vs. Cabo Verde live stream: How to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup, lineups, odds, pick, prediction

Two of the biggest stars in this World Cup, Lionel Messi and Vozinha, will meet with a place in the round of 16 on the line. While this may feel like a match that should be a simple victory for Argentina, Cabo Verde have already gotten a draw against Spain during the group stage, so it shouldn't be taken for granted. Vozinha has risen to fame with his World Cup exploits in net for the Blue Sharks, but he'll have a tough challenge in stopping Messi in this game. Messi has become the top scorer in World Cup history with 19 goals and counting and is also level with Kylian Mbappe for the most goals in this edition of the World Cup with six.

Going back to 2022, Messi has scored in seven consecutive World Cup matches, which is also a record, and it's clear that Cabo Verde's first, second, and third priorities will all be stopping Messi from taking over the game. But even if Messi doesn't score now that Lautaro Martinez has scored his first World Cup goal, there will be plenty of support for their talisman as Cabo Verde's job will be harder than anything that they've experienced so far at this tournament.

Lamine Yamal wasn't fully healthy when they faced Spain, and providing similar chances to Argentina will lead to a heavy loss. Bubista has set up his Cabo Verde side well so far during this tournament and this will be their latest challenge.

How to watch Argentina vs. Cabo Verde

Date: Friday, July 3 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fl.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Argentina -699; Draw +700; Cabo Verde +2000

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde predicted starting lineups

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Medina, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Cabo Verde: Vozinha, Sindy Lopes Cabral, Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Durarte, Ryan Mendes, Dailon Livramento

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde pick, prediction

While Argentina's midfield may struggle under pressure, having Messi leaves so much room for error. Messi is going to score in an eighth consecutive game as he looks to regain the sole lead for the Golden Boot from Mbappe, and while the Blue Sharks will put up a valiant effort, it will be Argentina heading to the last 16. Pick: Argentina 2, Cabo Verde 0

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.