Copa America gets underway when Argentina and Canada meet in Atlanta on Thursday with Lionel Messi's FIFA 2022 World Cup winners pre-tournament favorites to go all the way. Jesse Marsch's Canadian side is first up and although it has been mixed in terms of results so far with a heavy loss to the Netherlands but a credible draw with France, this will be their first competitive test.

The South Americans still boast much of the talent that enabled them to see off Les Bleus on penalties in Qatar and Brazil's post-World Cup dip in form suggests that the Albiceleste are heavy favorites to win on U.S. soil. With Peru and Chile more familiar than Canada and their 2022 triumph also starting with defeat, Argentina have been warned ahead of this one.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, June 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 20 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Ga.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Ga. TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1, Univision, TUDN Fubo (try for free) Odds: Argentina -333; Draw +400; Canada +900

Group A

As well as Argentina and Canada, there is also Peru and Chile which makes this group an interesting blend with the potential for some intense and entertaining soccer. Marsch's men will hope to compete with the Peruvians and the Chileans to rank behind Messi and his teammates but this will all be about learning collectively with a view to the 2026 World Cup which will again be on home soil as it is shared across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Team news

Argentina: Paulo Dybala is arguably the biggest name missing out although there is also Juan Foyth and Lucas Ocampos. All aged 36, Messi, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi are all extreme veterans but will be expected to contribute significantly again while familiar midfield faces Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes should also form part of Lionel Scaloni's preferred starting XI.

Possible Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria.

Canada: This Canadian side is starting to move on from the likes of Milan Borjan and Lucas Cavallini while long-time leader Atiba Hutchinson has retired so he's no longer an option. The squad is headlined with attacking talent such as Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan but there are also the likes of Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustaquio across defense and midfield. Maxime Crepeau is emerging as the new No. 1 goalkeeper and England-born Luc de Fougerolles is making his first appearance in a senior squad.

Possible Canada XI: Crepeau; Johnstone, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Larin.

Prediction

Expect a tight start which finishes with a narrow win for Argentina but an encouraging result for Canada all the same. Sclaoni's men should go on to top the group but results against Peru and Chile will dictate Marsch and his players' fate -- not the world champions. Pick: Argentina 1, Canada 0.