World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL carries on this week as Argentina face Chile on Matchday 5. Argentina are 3-1-0 and second in the table with 10 points, positioning themselves nearly perfectly to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Chile find themselves in sixth place with a 1-1-2 record and at risk of being on the outside looking in if their form doesn't increase soon. A win for Chile would likely get them into the top five. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, June 3

: Thursday, June 3 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Unico -- Santiago del Estero, Argentina

: Estadio Unico -- Santiago del Estero, Argentina Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -200; Draw +290; Chile +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Argentina: A team with a big name but very little to show for it, Argentina has been more bark than bite for years now. The team is shifting towards a younger generation of players, can they gel with Lionel Messi leading the way? Expect Nicolas Gonzalez (Stuttgart) to get plenty of minutes thanks to his performances this past season. As always, the pressure will be on an average defense to contain opposing tackers. But in attack, they new Barca teammates Messi and Sergio Aguero be compatible on the pitch?

Chile: It's been a slow start for the Chileans, who have one win from four. They are still within striking distance, but they've got to pick it up soon. The defense has been the issue, conceding six goals in four games. There needs to be more pressure in the middle defensively, and with the news of the team being without Arturo Vidal, the options are minimal. Charles Aranguiz (Leverkusen) is going to have to do it all in the middle if the Chileans are to have a shot at pulling this one off.

Prediction

Messi scores and sets up Nico Gonzalez for a narrow victory. Pick: Argentina 2, Chile 1