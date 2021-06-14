Argentina and Chile meet on Monday afternoon in their Copa America group stage opener, with each side looking to better the result they had against each other just over a week ago. The two nations met on June 3 in Argentina, finishing 1-1 on Matchday 7 of CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying. This match opens up Group B play, where the two are joined by Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia.

Argentina: The big question surrounding Argentina is, what is the status of Cristian Romero? The star defender, who plays for Atalanta in Italy and was named Serie A's defender of the year, is becoming a key part of the team's backline. He's showed he can be dominant in his tackles and also score, but he picked up an injury against Colombia in World Cup qualifying. If he cannot go, we may see duo of Nicolas Otamendi and German Pezzella, which won't exactly inspire fan. If Romero can't go, Chile can get more than a draw.

Chile: The team may be aging and without Alexis Sachez but aging stalwarts like Gary Medel can still deliver. But this will come down to how Charles Aranguiz can slow down the Argentine midfield. Whether it be Leandro Paredes' passing or even Lionel Messi sitting deeper to start the attack, he'll be tasked with slowing down and roughing up that Argentine midfield a bit. If he can be the disruptive force he is, they'll be in great shape.

Messi comes through by scoring one and setting up Lautaro Martinez for the other in a narrow, momentum-building win. Pick: Argentina 2, Chile 1