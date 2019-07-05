Argentina vs. Chile: Copa America prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Argentina and Chile meet on Saturday at the Copa America, but unlike in 2015 and 2016, it's not in the final. The two regional rivals meet in the third-place game after losing in the semifinals. Argentina is coming off a 2-0 loss to Brazil, while Chile fell 3-0 to Peru.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa America: Argentina vs. Chile

Date : Saturday, July 6



: Saturday, July 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Arena Corinthians



: Arena Corinthians TV channel : Telemundo and ESPN+



: Telemundo and ESPN+ Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -1/2 (-120) | Chile +1/2 (+100) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Argentina: Could this be Lionel Messi's last game for Argentina following more cup heartbreak? That remains to be seen, and it's always hard to get up for a game like this, but this is a chance for Messi to create some positive vibes with the next Copa America just a year away.

Chile: They can't believe they lost to Peru in the semis, and by a 3-0 score, no less. Now they have to shift focus quickly to this match and try to continue to build. With aging stars, their window for another title may have just closed.

Argentina vs. Chile prediction

Argentina gets a narrow victory as Paulo Dybala scores twice.

Pick: Argentina 2, Chile 1