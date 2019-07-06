Argentina vs. Chile: Lionel Messi's Copa America ends with a red card after heated pushing match with Medel

Lionel Messi's Copa America was scheduled to end at the conclusion of Argentina's match against Chile on Saturday in the third-place match. Instead, it was over before halftime.

With Argentina up 2-0, Messi and Chile's Gary Medel got into a heated shoving match, with Messi using only his chest, and both got red cards. Medel looked to try and sneak a headbutt in, and it was a wild, tense moment that felt certain to end in a fight:

It didn't look like Messi deserved a red for that, but maybe a yellow. Medel certainly deserved a red for going after Messi how he did, and he's long been known as a heated player who isn't afraid to get physical. These two teams obviously have a long history, and their games are often heated, but this was taking it to a different a level. This was Messi's second red card for the national team.

Argentina got first-half goals from Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero to lead at the break. You can see this match, as well as tomorrow's final between Brazil and Peru, on fuboTV (Try for free).