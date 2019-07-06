Argentina vs. Chile: Lionel Messi's Copa America ends with a red card after heated pushing match with Medel

This wasn't the most ideal way to end it for the star

Lionel Messi's Copa America was scheduled to end at the conclusion of Argentina's match against Chile on Saturday in the third-place match. Instead, it was over before halftime.

With Argentina up 2-0, Messi and Chile's Gary Medel got into a heated shoving match, with Messi using only his chest, and both got red cards. Medel looked to try and sneak a headbutt in, and it was a wild, tense moment that felt certain to end in a fight:

It didn't look like Messi deserved a red for that, but maybe a yellow. Medel certainly deserved a red for going after Messi how he did, and he's long been known as a heated player who isn't afraid to get physical. These two teams obviously have a long history, and their games are often heated, but this was taking it to a different a level. This was Messi's second red card for the national team.

Argentina got first-half goals from Paulo Dybala and Sergio Aguero to lead at the break. You can see this match, as well as tomorrow's final between Brazil and Peru, on fuboTV (Try for free). 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

