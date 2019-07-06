Argentina vs. Chile score: Messi gets red card, Aguero and Dybala score to win Copa America third-place match
It was a game that will be remembered for a really heated moment
Argentina secured third place at the 2019 Copa America on Saturday, beating Chile 2-1 in a match that saw two red cards, seven yellow cards and 39 fouls. With both teams surely disappointed after missing out on the final, that didn't dampen their intensity in what was a physical, heated and at times dirty battle.
Argentina got goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala in the first half, while a second-half penalty kick from Arturo Vidal made it close. Both Lionel Messi and Gary Medel both received red cards, though it seems like Messi didn't deserve one.
All that's left in the 2019 edition of the Copa America is to crown a winner. Sunday's final, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free), pits Brazil against Peru.
This was Argentina's best display at the Copa America, and it came with Dybala finally getting the start. But it was Aguero who scored the opener, being sent through by Messi on a quickly-taken free kick 12 minutes in:
Then just 10 minutes later, Dybala produced this delightful finish to go up 2-0:
Shortly after, Messi and Medel were shown red cards for their little scuffle out of bounds, though it was mostly Medel. Both will now miss their team's next match.
With just 20 players on the field, there was plenty of space that led to a wild end of the game but no real golden chances for Chile, though Argentina's failure to put the game away kept an equalizer as a real possibility.
These two teams will next play on Sept. 5 in Los Angeles in a friendly in what's their next scheduled match.
