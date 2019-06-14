Argentina vs. Colombia: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, start time, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Two heavyweights meet in the most intriguing game of the opening round of the tourney
The most enticing match of the Copa America group stage is an early one as Argentina faces Colombia on Saturday in Group B. Both teams are looked at as contenders and are the most likely to win it all after Brazil and probably Uruguay. It's Lionel Messi and company against James Rodriguez and Los Cafeteros from Salvador.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Argentina vs. Colombia
- Date: Saturday, June 15
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena Fonte Nova -- Salvador, Brazil
- TV channel: Telemundo and ESPN+
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Colombia (+255) | Argentina (+120) | Draw (+215) | O/U: 2
Storylines
Argentina: This isn't the usual Argentina team with guys way past their prime like Javier Mascherano, Enzo Perez and others. This is a team that has shifted its focus in the middle to up and coming players like Giovani Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes, while there are still questions in defense. Up top, the expectation is for Messi and Sergio Aguero to be the guys, while this may finally be the time we see more responsibility for Paulo Dybala. It's win or disaster for Argentina in this cup, and it all starts here.
Colombia: This is a really deep team whose downfall always seems to be discipline in defense. The backline with Yerry Mina and Davinson Sanchez is as talented as any central duo in the cup after Brazil and Uruguay, but they have to play with a bit more caution and keep the attacker in front of them. Up top, the responsibility will fall on 33-year-old Radamel Falcao, who could be playing his last major tournament with the national team. A balanced team that really had strong players in the middle to carry this team, Colombia is a contender.
Argentina vs. Colombia prediction
Messi and Aguero score as Argentina builds momentum with a win in the opener.
Pick: Argentina 2, Colombia 1
