The second Copa America semifinal is on Tuesday as Argentina battle Colombia for a spot in the final. The winner will take on the team that advances from Monday's semifinal between Brazil and Peru, with the final set for Saturday. Argentina remain undefeated in the tournament and in fine form after beating Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals, while Colombia got by Uruguay in the quarters thanks to penalty kicks.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, July 6

: Tuesday, July 6 Time : 9 p.m. ET

: 9 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional de Brasilia -- Brasilia, Brazil

: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia -- Brasilia, Brazil TV: FS1 and TUDN

FS1 and TUDN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Argentina -137; Draw +240; Colombia +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Argentina: This national team has played better than most versions in recent memory, but they still feel inconsistent at the back without unfit Cristiano Romero. Will Lionel Scaloni look to give a bit more defensive help with perhaps sitting Guido Rodriguez deep? It certainly feels needed. The attack looks to be in good shape with Messi guiding the ship and gelling with others, but it will ultimately all come down to the defense cleaning things up and putting together consistent performances. They may have not conceded against Ecuador, but they could have shipped multiple goals after giving up numerous good chances.

Colombia: We've reached the level where the attack's production is concerning. They've failed to score multiple goals in their last five matches, and the last time they did it was on June 8 in World Cup qualifying against Argentina, drawing 2-2. They should get their chances against a defense that has given up too many good looks, but can they take them? The attack lacks confidence and needs a bit more creativity. Expect to see Edwin Cardona a bit more in this match with Reinalda Reuda looking to light a spark in the attacking third.

Prediction

Messi again delivers, guiding Argentina to the final thanks to his second-half winner. Pick: Argentina 2, Colombia 1