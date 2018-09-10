Argentina vs. Colombia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The South American World Cup participants battle in the states
Two of South America's World Cup participants battle in the states on Tuesday as Colombia and Argentina face off in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There's no Lionel Messi for this young Argentine team, with tons of its top prospects seeing the field as it looks to get back on track. Meanwhile, Colombia no longer has coach Jose Pekerman with interim coach Arturo Reyes stepping in.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia in the USA
When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports in Spanish
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Argentina vs. Colombia prediction
This is a full-strength Colombia team going up against a youthful Argentina team without many of its World Cup partipants. It's a good experience for both teams, but Colombia is the stronger team with Radamel Falcao leading the way, and Los Cafeteros get it done. Colombia 2, Argentina 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Spain vs. Croatia preview
Two of the best teams in Europe square off on Tuesday
-
Portugal vs. Italy preview
Portugal is without Ronaldo but confident in getting all three points
-
France vs. Netherlands preview
The world champs take on a team looking to rebuild
-
UEFA Nations League scores, takeaways
Here's everything you need to know about the opening UEFA Nations League matches
-
Spain beats England at Wembley
An entertaining match that featured nine added minutes saw Spain come away with a win
-
Germany vs. Peru preview
It's a friendly between two teams that played in this past summer's World Cup