Argentina vs. Colombia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Two of South America's World Cup participants battle in the states on Tuesday as Colombia and Argentina face off in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There's no Lionel Messi for this young Argentine team, with tons of its top prospects seeing the field as it looks to get back on track. Meanwhile, Colombia no longer has coach Jose Pekerman with interim coach Arturo Reyes stepping in.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Argentina vs. Colombia in the USA

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports in Spanish

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Argentina vs. Colombia prediction

This is a full-strength Colombia team going up against a youthful Argentina team without many of its World Cup partipants. It's a good experience for both teams, but Colombia is the stronger team with Radamel Falcao leading the way, and Los Cafeteros get it done. Colombia 2, Argentina 0.