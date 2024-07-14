The Copa America final is set as Argentina and Colombia will meet Sunday with the coveted trophy on the line, but this is a cyclical moment as well. Colombia are unbeaten for a team-record 28 consecutive matches, but the last team to best them was Argentina on February 1, 2022. It has been more than two years since Los Cafeteros have seen defeat, but Argentina are looking to win their third consecutive major title to cement their dynasty. After winning the 2020 Copa America and 2022 World Cup, this title would be a trifecta for Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni to go into the World Cup on.

As these two teams meet, here are a few things that could define the match:

1. Keep track of set plays

During Copa America, no team has been better than Colombia at maximizing their chances from dead ball situations. Four of James Rodriguez's six assists have come from set plays, using Davidson Sanchez and Rodrigo Munoz as targets to maximize the advandate Colombia has in the air. While Argentina can't match the Columbian's size, this is a very physical team with an excellent keeper in Emilano Martinez. Argentina won't be beaten easily in net, but they have to keep track of everyone on Colombia during set plays.

When even midfielders like Jefferson Lerma can rise above the defense, there's so much variation to how Colombia can set up. Most teams have one or two chief targets in set piece scenarios, but for Colombia, everyone can hurt you. It'll be a lot to keep up with, but if anyone can do it, it's Argentina.

2. The battle of the 10's

If asked who the best number 10 was in Copa America, the assumption would be that it's Messi, but Rodriguez's production has far outpaced Messi's during the tournament so far. Messi missed Argentina's final group stage match with a hamstring injury and only has one goal and one assist in the tournament. While still getting into good positions, Messi has been uncharacteristically missing opportunities to score, and this injury could be impacting his play. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has turned back the clock with a goal and a record-breaking six assists during the tournament.

The favorite for being Copa America player of the tournament, Rodriguez has been able to drag defenders all over the pitch, giving Luis Diaz the space that he needs to thrive and keeping Colombia ticking over. Over the course of Rodriguez's career, Carlo Ancelotti has been the best manager at getting the most out of Rodriguez, but Nestor Lorenzo is showing that he knows how to use the enigmatic 10 as well.

3. Stay out of the enforcer's way

While Messi does have his bodyguard off the pitch, on it, Rodrigo De Paul is the enforcer for Argentina. Trying to go through him is generally a bad idea as he blows up attacks that come his way. Once he wins the ball, he's also able to start the attack by getting it to one of Argentina's talented creators. How Lorenzo gameplans to get through the center of the pitch is whaat's going to make or break this game.

De Paul will be keeping a close eye on Rodriguez and Colombia will have to advance the ball in other ways. Without Munoz, how they'll do that will be something to watch as Argentina will also be keeping tabs on Diaz on the wing.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, July 14 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET (delayed due to security issues)

: Sunday, July 14 | : 8:30 p.m. ET (delayed due to security issues) Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: Fox (Match will initially air on FS1 due to an address by President Joe Biden at 8 p.m. ET) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox (Match will initially air on FS1 due to an address by President Joe Biden at 8 p.m. ET) | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Argentina +125; Draw +200; Colombia +260

Prediction

Colombia will come full circle to win Copa America and extend their unbeaten run. With yet another victory, who will end up stopping this team? Pick: Colombia 2, Argentia 1