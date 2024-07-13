The 2024 Copa America final goes down on Sunday when Argentina and Colombia link up. Argentina are undefeated in this tournament thus far, winning five straight matchups. In the semifinals, they defeated Canada 2-0. As for Colombia, they are on a team-record 28-game undefeated streak. On July 10, the Colombians narrowly knocked off Uruguay 1-0.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET in Miami. Argentina are the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Argentina vs. Colombia odds, while Colombia are +320 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +185 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Argentina are -180 to lift the trophy, while Colombia are +145. Before locking in any Colombia vs. Argentina picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Colombia vs. Argentina from every angle and locked in his picks and 2024 Copa America predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Argentina vs. Colombia:

Argentina vs. Colombia 90-minute money line: Argentina +115, Colombia +320, Draw +185

Argentina vs. Colombia over/under: 1.5 goals (Over -190, Under +140)

Argentina vs. Colombia to lift the trophy: Argentina -180, Colombia +145

ARG: In the Copa America, Argentina have put up eight goals in five matches

COL: Colombia's goal differential (+10) ranks first in the Copa America

Why you should back Colombia

This group has been tough to stop due to their ability to spread the ball around offensively. They have the most goals in this tournament with 12 with four players scoring twice. Colombia finished the group stage with two wins and one draw. In addition, they logged a +4 goal differential and scored seven total points.

Forward Luis Diaz is able to generate consistent offensive chances. Diaz has terrific power and the strength to overpower defenders. The 27-year-old changes directions with ease as well. In the 2023-24 English Premier season for Liverpool, Diaz notched eight goals and five assists. Additionally, he recorded two total goals on eight shots.

Why you should back Argentina

Argentina head into this title matchup as the winners of the last two major tournaments, winning this one back in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022. Overall, they've won 15 total Copa America titles and look to take the all-time lead. They went 3-0 in the group stage, logging five total goals, and allowed zero goals.

Forward Lautaro Martinez is an agile and powerful striker. Martinez has shifty movements in open space. The 26-year-old has scored a team-high four goals on 10 total shots. In the 2023-24 season with Inter Milan, he finished with 24 goals and three assists on 107 total shots. Forward Lionel Messi is the best player in the history of Argentina. Messi still has a knack for scoring while being a solid playmaker. He has scored 109 goals all-time. The 37-year-old has also scored 14 goals in Copa America history.

How to make Argentina vs. Colombia picks

Eimer has broken down Colombia vs. Argentina from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the goal total.

