Argentina vs. Ecuador: International friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Argentina, without Lionel Messi, takes on fellow CONMEBOL squad Ecuador on Sunday in an international friendly in Spain. Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan are expected to lead the frontline for Lionel Scaloni's team, which finished third at the Copa America this summer in Brazil.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Friendly: Argentina vs. Ecuador

Date : Sunday, Oct. 13



: Sunday, Oct. 13 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche, Spain



: Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche, Spain TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Argentina: A 2-2 draw against Germany after losing 2-0 was a good result for this team, but the vibes are still similar to the Copa America -- lots of talent that doesn't quite work well together. Giving young guys the chance to impress is a great idea, but this team is still a long way from contending.

Ecuador: Since a poor Copa America where they failed to win a game, Ecuador has beaten Peru 1-0 and Bolivia 3-0. Defensively they have looked more organized but are still giving up too many chances to be comfortable. This is a team lacking in veteran talent but with a lot of young players who could be impact players before long.

Argentina vs. Ecuador prediction

Paulo Dybala's two assists gets Argentina the narrow win.

Pick: Argentina 2, Ecuador 1